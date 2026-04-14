Stolen rings found during search, Gisborne

Source: New Zealand Police

Police want to find the owners three rings, that were recovered during a search warrant in Gisborne.

Police conducted a search warrant today, at an address on Taruheru Crescent. During the search, the pictured rings were found and are believed to be stolen.

The rings are quite distinctive, and Police would like to return them to their rightful owner.

If the rings belong to you, or you have any information on who they may belong to, please get in touch, either online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and click “update report”, or by calling 105.

Please quote file number 250902/9765.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI