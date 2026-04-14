Kiwis urged to get naturing this Conservation Week

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 14 April 2026

From planting natives and coastal cleanups to pest eradication on workplace grounds, families, communities and colleagues are coming together to connect with and care for Aotearoa’s unique natural taonga.

DOC Southern South Island Operations Director Aaron Fleming says naturing means different things to different people, and that’s the beauty of it.

“Naturing is something anyone, anywhere can do,” he says.

“Using the iNaturalist app to log bird sightings or invasive weeds while on a walk meeting with your colleagues is naturing.

“Tuning into the Kākāpō Cam is a healthy naturing alternative to doomscrolling. Naturing works best when everyone’s onboard.

“What’s amazing is our wellbeing is boosted by giving back. Nature has had our backs since day one. It’s time to return the favour – I’ll be rounding up my whānau and friends to help me do just that.”

DOC has created a Conservation Week kete full of resources to help people at work or in their communities to plan, promote and share their actions for nature.

Everyone is encouraged to:

Choose one or more of the easy naturing activities in the Conservation Week kete, such as your workmates together and heading to the beach, river or local park to collect rubbish.

Share photos or videos on social media showing how you and your workmates are taking action.

Activities include:

Do some after work weeding

Tune into the Kākāpō Cam

Donate to help the wild stay wild

Identify birds on your lunch break

Join a trapping group

Download your free Conservation Week kete.

The kete includes activity guides and promotional materials to make running your own event simple, fun, and impactful.

Explore ideas at www.doc.govt.nz/conservationweek

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI