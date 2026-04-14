Six youths arrested following overnight vehicle thefts in Gisborne

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested six youths following a series of vehicle thefts in Gisborne overnight.

At around 7.20am this morning, Police located one of three vehicles that had been reported stolen from various locations across Gisborne during the night.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop, however the driver failed to comply and fled,” said Senior Sergeant Bryan Smith, Tairawhiti Police.

“A pursuit was initiated, during which road spikes were successfully deployed.”

The vehicle was safely brought to a stop near the intersection of Tolerton Avenue and Birrell Street in Elgin.

“Six youths were apprehended at the scene,” Senior Sergeant Smith said.

Five youths are due to appear in Gisborne Youth Court today in relation to a range of charges stemming from the incident.

Police ask anyone who has information on the thefts to come forward.

“Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from this can contact Police,” Senior Sergeant Smith said.

Information can be provided via 105, either by phone or online at police.govt.nz/use-105, selecting ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number P066077494.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI