Fire Safety – Manawatu-Whanganui coastal zone moves to open fire season

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand



The Manawatu-Whanganui coastal zone will move into an open fire season from 8am Tuesday 14 April, until further notice.

An open fire season means you do not need to apply for a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand to light an outdoor fire.

District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the current weather conditions have driven the change in fire season.

“The area has had sufficient rainfall over the weekend, with more rain expected over the coming week.

“This along with a change to cooler temperatures means the fire danger in the coastal zone has eased.”

Nigel Dravitzki reminds people to check the weather conditions before lighting an open-air fire.