Recent high road toll has Police urging caution to drivers

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are disheartened in the number of fatal crashes on our roads across the country over the last few days and are urging drivers to exercise caution.

Director of Road Policing, Superintendent Steve Greally says nine people have lost their lives in crashes since Friday 10 April, and there have been many more serious crashes – some sadly involving young people.

“This is incredibly frustrating.

“We are only three and a half months into the year, and already too many families have had their lives altered forever due to these crashes – many of which could have been avoided.

“There is no excuse for any driver to be endangering their lives and those of others with unsafe behaviours.”

“The weather across the country has been wild, especially in the North Island, so it is especially important now to be patient, slow down, and never drive distracted or impaired,” Superintendent Greally says.

“We will not tolerate dangerous driving of any kind and motorists can expect to see us anywhere and anytime,” he says.

“Make sure you are always driving to the conditions, slow down on wet roads, and during severe weather events it is best to delay travel where possible.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility – never get behind the wheel if you’re impaired by alcohol, drugs or fatigue and stay fully focussed on the road without any distractions,” says Superintendent Greally.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI