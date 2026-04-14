Queenstown film and TV village gets go ahead under the fast-track approval process

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A film and television production village in Queenstown has been given the go ahead under the government’s fast-track approval process despite negative environmental effects.

The Ayrburn Screen Hub will include film and television studios, offices and 201 accommodation units on the Ayrburn Farm property in the Whakatipu Basin.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said it took an expert panel five months to approve the project that was expected to inject about $280 million into the local economy and support about 640 jobs across Otago.

“The screen sector makes a significant contribution to the economy,” Bishop said.

“Once complete Ayrburn will allow Queenstown to attract international productions and provide high-quality facilities for local filmmakers. Purpose-built infrastructure will help New Zealand compete for high value international productions.”

The panel assessed landscape, traffic, noise, servicing, ecology and cultural effects.

“It found that while some landscape effects would be more than minor they are not significant, will reduce over time and could be managed through conditions,” Bishop said.

The developer Waterfall Park Developments Limited is a subsidiary of Winton Land Limited.

Winton’s Queenstown general manager Lauren Christie said the project would deliver employment and economic growth for the region and strengthen New Zealand’s film and television infrastructure while also providing improvements to water quality.

Film Otago Southland chair George Dawes said it was an exciting development for the local screen industry and the Ayrburn Screen Hub would bring a much-needed purpose-built world-class screen studio to the lower South Island.

“This development will further unlock the potential of the screen industry in the region and cements Queenstown’s position as a premier location for local and international filmmakers,” he said.

It is the second project in the Otago Region that has gained fast-track approval after the Homestead Bay residential development of 2800 homes and a retail precinct in Queenstown was granted approval in February.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand