New Zealand tourism continuing to rise

Source: New Zealand Government

The Government welcomes new data showing New Zealand’s international visitor numbers continue to rise, with particularly strong growth from people visiting from China over Chinese New Year.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says Stats NZ’s latest monthly international travel data shows New Zealand tourism continues its strong positive recovery.

“Our tourism sector continues its strong growth, with over 408,000 overseas visitors choosing to visit New Zealand in February 2026, over 53,000 more than the same time a year ago.

“International tourism contributes to our Government’s plan to fix the basics and build the future and support economic growth, with businesses, jobs and communities across the country feeling the benefits of increasing visitor numbers,” Louise Upston says.

Annual figures show overseas visitor arrivals reached 3.58 million in the year to February 2026, an increase of 229,000 on the previous year. This continues to track towards pre‑COVID levels, now sitting at 92 per cent of December 2019 figures.

“It’s great to see continued growth from our largest visitor market, Australia, with 1.54 million arrivals in the year to February, up 123,000 from the year before.

“Changes that allow eligible visitors from China and the Pacific to travel to New Zealand from Australia with a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA), rather than a visa, are also making a difference.

“Chinese visitor arrivals were up 41,700 (increase of 214 per cent) in February 2026 compared with the same month in 2025, as more Chinese visitors chose to take advantage of the NZeTA and experience New Zealand’s unique scenery and hospitality over Chinese New Year.”

Monthly data shows 53,700 more international visitors arrived in February 2026 compared with February 2025.

“This Government has backed our vital tourism and hospitality sector through initiatives including funding for promotion of New Zealand as a year-round destination and strengthening partnerships with key markets.

“As a country we are seeing the flow on growth and confidence in our tourism and hospitality sector as more visitors have chosen New Zealand as their next holiday destination.

“More international visitors mean more customers for our businesses and ultimately more jobs.

“The effects of the fuel crisis are yet to be seen but I will keep working with tourism operators on ensuring New Zealand continues to be seen as an attractive and safe destination to visit,” Louise Upston says.

MIL OSI