Drugs, cash, weapons located in routine traffic stop, Lower Hutt

Source: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested after a routine traffic stop yielded drugs, cash, and weapons yesterday in Lower Hutt.

Wellington Police Dog Section Officer in Charge, Senior Sergeant Paul Fleck, says a Police dog handler unit and partner stopped a vehicle that was seen to be speeding, around 5pm on Waterloo Road.

“Officers quickly noticed a hammer that appeared out of place in the driver’s door that could be easily accessed and used as a weapon, which raised safety concerns,” he said.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle and located a second hammer under the passenger seat, a pair of knuckle dusters, and bags containing cocaine.

Both occupants of the vehicle were also searched, to which Police found a fanny-pack containing several thousand dollars in cash.

“The driver of the vehicle was observed by officers leaning over a nearby fence – Police checked the area and located two additional stacks of cash which had failed to be concealed in the shrubbery.”

Senior Sergeant Fleck says the find prompted some light-hearted references to a “money-tree”, but the offending itself was serious.

“Police arrested a man, and approximately 9g of cocaine and over $16,000 in cash was seized, along with the weapons and a mobile phone,” he says.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and appeared in Hutt Valley District Court today, he is due to reappear on 5 May, facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon and possession of cocaine for supply.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

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