Nelson Hospital ED expansion complete

Source: New Zealand Government

A major expansion of Nelson Hospital’s emergency department has been completed, boosting capacity and strengthening care for patients across the region, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“With the final stage now complete, patients will move through a modern, fit-for-purpose emergency department designed to support more efficient care,” Mr Brown says.

The $10.6 million upgrade, delivered in four stages over 18 months, has increased treatment spaces from 23 to 29 and modernised key clinical areas to better meet growing demand.

“The expanded department includes additional clinical spaces, improved triage areas, dedicated mental health rooms, and new fast-track assessment zones, giving staff the tools they need to assess and treat patients more quickly and safely.

“Three new fast-track areas will also help ensure patients with less complex needs are seen sooner, freeing up capacity for those requiring more urgent care.”

The final stage of the project has delivered a refurbished reception and triage area, improving visibility, privacy, and the patient experience from the moment people arrive.

“With all stages now complete, the emergency department is better set up to support more efficient patient flow and deliver more responsive care for the community.”

The upgraded emergency department is already seeing improved performance against the Government’s shorter stays in ED target, with more patients being seen, treated, and admitted or discharged within six hours compared with the same period last year.

“Alongside the infrastructure upgrades, workforce capacity at Nelson Hospital has been strengthened following Health New Zealand’s review, with 28 permanent full-time roles now filled in the emergency department. This includes senior doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, and support staff, ensuring the expanded facilities are supported to deliver safe and timely care.”

The emergency department expansion is part of the wider redevelopment of Nelson Hospital, with work underway on a new 28-bed rapid-build inpatient ward to support further upgrades, including a new 128-bed inpatient unit.

“From the expanded emergency department to new inpatient capacity and ongoing redevelopment, we are committed to delivering the Nelson community modern, fit-for-purpose facilities that put patients at the centre of care, now and into the future,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI