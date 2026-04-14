‘Natural next step’: NZ alcoholic spirits see rapid growth in export markets

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

New Zealand’s niche alcoholic spirits are seeing rapid growth in key export markets, with plenty of potential for more of the same.

Trade and Enterprise estimated the annual value of New Zealand’s exports of premium spirits at $61 million, which barely scratched the surface of a growing global market valued at more than $100 billion (US$60b).

NZTE general manager of international Clare Wilson said there was demand for New Zealand’s premium spirits, as consumers increasingly prioritised quality rather than quantity when it came to alcohol consumption.

“Certainly the brand New Zealand story is incredibly strong. And in those markets, we’ve done very well with wine in the past,” she said.

“So, you know, it’s kind of a natural next step. The products look great. I think the packaging, the storytelling around it is impressive.

“And also people are looking for more than just the taste. They’re actually looking for authenticity and social alignment.”

Wilson said the botanicals being locally sourced was attractive, and the global market was made for a product like Strange Nature gin.

Strange Nature a by-product of no-alcohol wine

Strange Nature, which was a sauvignon-blanc-based gin, was born from a recent boom in the production of no-alcohol wine and other premium beverages.

Strange Nature partnered with its Marlborough neighbour and award-winning winemaker Giesen Wines in October 2021, which supplied Strange Nature with its key ingredient – a by-product of its popular range of no-alcohol wine.

Strange Nature founder and general manager Rhys Julian said Giesen’s grape-alcohol was the hero of the gin’s unique taste, which was helped along by ageing the gin in Giesen’s used wine barrels.

“Marlborough sauvignon blanc has been an absolute rock star. So it sort of made sense to market to those consumers … if you like New Zealand wine … our gin could be a really good option as well.”

He said the company was currently producing 75,000 bottles for export to 12 countries, but was weighing up whether to make a big step-change to produce half a million bottles, rather than stick with a three-year goal to produce 150,000 bottles.

“We’re growing really nicely year on year, but imagine if we really fired this thing up. You know, we’ve got really good momentum,” he said.

Julian said Strange Nature’s key markets of Australia, United States and Japan were big enough to absorb an increase in the product, but expansion would require investment, as well as the long-term certainty of supply.

“We really believe in the brand and we’re confident that we could raise the money that we need to give the brand an injection, but (we are) just sussing it out and working out the best way to do that,” he said.

“We’ve never needed to rely on investment. So it’s new territory for us.”

Wilson said NZTE was working with 18 spirit exporters, but sees the number continuing to grow.

“What’s great to see is that we now have 170 distilleries in New Zealand, up from 27 in 2019,” she said.

“So as companies get to a certain scale, then they look to export.

“So I think we can safely say we’re going to see more New Zealand distilleries start to export in the next couple of years.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand