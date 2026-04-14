Full-Process, All-Element Test Run Conducted for 2026 Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon

Source: Media Outreach

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – The 2026 Beijing E-Town Half-Marathon and Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon is scheduled to kick off on April 19. To ensure better preparation for the event, the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (BDA), also known as Beijing E-Town, organized a full-process, all-element test run for the 2026 Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon from the night of April 11 to the early hours of April 12. The drill comprehensively simulated core scenarios such as track passage, process scheduling, equipment coordination, and emergency support, serving as a combat-ready exercise to safeguard the official race. Of the registered teams, more than 70 participated in this test, including four international teams, with both autonomous navigation and remote-controlled teams conducting night trials on the course together.

From the night of April 11 to the early hours of April 12, the full-process, all-element test event for the 2026 Beijing E-Town Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon was held in Beijing E-Town. Pictured is a robot running during the test.

As the world’s first humanoid robot marathon event brand, this competition has reached new heights in terms of scale, technological innovation, and organizational requirements. Therefore, the drill was conducted to drive a further upgrade in the quality of event preparations.

In terms of scale, the number of participating teams for this year has grown by nearly five times compared to last year, exceeding 100 teams. Covering two major categories—autonomous navigation and remote control—with autonomous teams accounting for nearly 40%, the number of participants, types of technology, and scope of testing have all reached historic highs. Consequently, full-process drills are required to solidify operational links, hone team coordination, and ensure the efficient operation of the event.

Regarding technological innovation, the first large-scale application of autonomous navigation technology has become a major highlight and challenge. In complex and changing environments, robots face difficulties in perceiving and making decisions within intricate surroundings, posing huge challenges to their computing power. At the same time, long-distance running places severe tests on the robots’ endurance, specifically examining their long-range stamina and energy management capabilities. Furthermore, dynamic balance and gait control capabilities are put to the test; robots must maintain dynamic balance at all times. Especially during high-speed running or sharp turns, the requirements for adaptive gait and millisecond-level posture correction are extremely high to prevent falls caused by shifts in the center of gravity.

In terms of regulations, this year’s event has also seen systematic upgrades in five areas: stricter rules on human intervention, more scientific start and movement protocols, clearer scoring and penalty criteria, more standardized supply and equipment management, and tighter safety and emergency procedures.

Facing these numerous challenges, the main purpose of this full-process, all-element test is to conduct technical validation, process refinement, risk prevention, and standard consolidation, ensuring the official race proceeds safely, smoothly, efficiently, and in an orderly manner. This drill, adhering to the standards of “full-process, all-scenarios, and all-elements,” followed the complete official race route of 21.0975 kilometers for the first time. It followed official race timelines, track rules, and support systems, covering two categories of teams (autonomous and remote-controlled), two types of scenarios (urban main roads and eco-parks), and two major segments (technical competition and service support). Through full-chain stress testing, the organizers carried out targeted breakthrough verifications to precisely identify potential issues and optimize procedural details.

The entire event involves a full chain of operations including start-line assembly, track control, battery swapping and resupply, finish-line diversion, emergency containment, vehicle dispatch, timing and judging, and security and medical services. All these must undergo practical drills to identify risks, optimize movement lines, and unify standards. This test comprehensively inspects the stability and reliability of humanoid robot technology, laying a solid foundation for the successful hosting of the official event.

During this test, team positioning was strictly verified and orderly arranged based on technical data submitted by each team, ensuring the process was open, standardized, fair, and orderly. As a realistic pre-race simulation drill, the test focused on process refinement, problem identification, and detail optimization. Test results were for reference only and did not count towards official rankings or race results. At the same time, speed performance and operational data of the teams during the test were within the scope of verification and do not represent their level in the official competition.

Currently, the short-distance speed of robots has improved significantly, and some teams predict that their half-marathon results may approach the level of elite human athletes. As a competition that serves as an extreme test of comprehensive performance and adaptability to complex terrain, the final results are worth looking forward to. On April 19, this human-robot co-running half-marathon will officially kick off, providing more impetus for the development of the robotics industry and accelerating the transition of humanoid robots from the laboratory to real-world applications.

Hashtag: #2026BeijingE-TownHalf-MarathonandHumanoidRobotHalf-Marathon

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