Consumer expo draws global exhibitors keen on China’s vast market

Source: Media Outreach

HAIKOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 April 2026 – The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China’s Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China’s Hainan Province, April 13, 2026. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Themed “Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life,” this year’s expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 “Shopping in China” International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. Meanwhile, over 200 new products are expected to make their debut, double last year’s number and spanning fields including healthcare, jewelry and digital technology.

Since its launch in 2021, the CICPE has become an important platform for multinationals to stay abreast of consumer trends in China’s gigantic market, with over 3,800 enterprises and more than 12,000 brands from 92 countries and regions participating over the past five editions.

Canada, this year’s guest country of honor, has organized its largest-ever delegation, with around 40 companies participating in sectors including cosmetics, agricultural products, health products and pet food.

Russia and Bulgaria are among nations setting up national pavilions for the first time, while official delegations from 12 countries and regions, including Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Ireland, are attending the event.

Beyond the main venue in Haikou, a health exhibition area in Hainan’s Boao features 120 international pharmaceutical and medical device companies, while a yacht show in Sanya in the province is hosting over 200 yachts, with international brands accounting for 70 percent.

Committed to building an international, professional, and market-oriented multilateral economic and trade cooperation platform, the CICPE has become a “bridgehead” for high-level opening up. It has attracted over 230,000 domestic and overseas buyers in the five expos to date.

This edition, for the first time, has set up a buyer service center on site, providing exhibitors and buyers with full-process, all-round supply-demand matchmaking services. Additionally, an online supply-demand matchmaking platform has been established, leveraging digital technology to enable one-click matching of needs.

“An estimated 65,000 professional buyers will attend this year’s expo, a 10-percent increase from the previous edition,” said Lu Min, director of the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development. “We also plan to hold more than 10 supply-demand matchmaking events to effectively enhance the sense of fulfillment for both buyers and exhibitors.”

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