Serious crash, Wairere Drive, Hamilton

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are at the scene of a serious crash involving a car and truck, which has blocked Wairere Drive at Harrowfield, Hamilton.

The crash was reported about 2.30pm and happened between Pukete and River roads.

One person has critical injuries while several others are reportedly in serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is carrying out a scene examination and Pukete Bridge remains closed while emergency service work at the scene.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area, and diversions are in place.

Further information will be issued when it becomes available.

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI