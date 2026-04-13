MEDIA ADVISORY: More police for New Zealand

Source: New Zealand Police

Media are invited to the Wing 394 Reverend Tieki Kaa recruit graduation.

What: Graduation of the New Zealand Police 394 Recruit Wing.

Who: For families and friends to celebrate with the newly attested police officers.

Why: Completion and graduation from their initial training course.

Where: Te Rauparaha Arena, 17 Parumoana Street, Porirua.

When: Thursday 16 April at 2pm – media will need to be in place by 1.45pm.

How: RSVP the Police Media Centre if you’re attending: media@police.govt.nz

Police Commissioner Richard Chambers will attend the ceremony with Wing Patron, Reverend Tieki Kaa.

Wing 394 Patron

Wing 394 has been supported by Wing Patron Reverend Tieki Kaa, a former police officer, affectionately nicknamed ‘Papa Jack’ by recruits. A kaumātua of Horouta Marae, Tieki himself graduated from Wing 37 in 1967.

A long-time supporter of the Royal New Zealand Police College, he has connected Police recruits to Māori culture, tikanga and the importance of the marae to the people of Porirua.

Wing 394 graduates

A dad following in his police officer son’s footsteps, a science lab technician, an award-winning press photographer, a fashion designer, an NZ judo representative, several tradies, and academic scholars are among the 394 class. Also in Wing 394 are five current Police staff members who have jumped from non-constabulary roles to the uniform branch including a Police College café barista who had a close-up view of recruit life having made coffee for hundreds of recruits prior to her own application.

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Watch for updates from the graduation on our Instagram – follow us here.

More details about statistics, prize winners and other recruits will be shared after graduation on Thursday and a follow up Ten One story will be published later this month.

ENDS

MIL OSI