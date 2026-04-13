Marata Niukore to leave Warriors to continue career in Australia

Source: Radio New Zealand
Another Warrior is on the way out.
Second rower Marata Niukore will depart at the end of this season to join the Newcastle Knights through until 2029.
The 29-year-old New Zealand and Cook Islands international is off contract at the conclusion of the current campaign after returning home from the Parramatta Eels on a four-year deal in 2023.
Warriors recruitment manager Andrew McFadden said Marata has made a huge contribution to the club both as a junior and since coming home in 2023.
“We’re looking forward to him continuing to be a crucial part of our 2026 campaign as he looks to finish his time with the Warriors in the best possible way.”
A Warriors NYC and NSW Cup player before signing with the Eels, Niukore made his 161st NRL career appearance – and 65th for the Warriors – in Saturday night’s victory over the Melbourne Storm.
Fellow Warrior Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is also set to leave the team at the end of the year.
Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand