Marata Niukore to leave Warriors to continue career in Australia

Source: Radio New Zealand

Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz

Another Warrior is on the way out.

Second rower Marata Niukore will depart at the end of this season to join the Newcastle Knights through until 2029.

The 29-year-old New Zealand and Cook Islands international is off contract at the conclusion of the current campaign after returning home from the Parramatta Eels on a four-year deal in 2023.

Warriors recruitment manager Andrew McFadden said Marata has made a huge contribution to the club both as a junior and since coming home in 2023.

“We’re looking forward to him continuing to be a crucial part of our 2026 campaign as he looks to finish his time with the Warriors in the best possible way.”

A Warriors NYC and NSW Cup player before signing with the Eels, Niukore made his 161st NRL career appearance – and 65th for the Warriors – in Saturday night’s victory over the Melbourne Storm.

Fellow Warrior Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is also set to leave the team at the end of the year.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand