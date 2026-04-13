Former board member says Boxing NZ marred by bullying for too long

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Boxing NZ has been marred for too long by bullying atmosphere and inappropriate behaviour, former Boxing NZ board member Ken Clearwater says.

The 73-year-old Canterbury boxing stalwart has written to the Sports Integrity Commission and Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell detailing behaviour he saw during his time at Boxing NZ between 2012 and 2016.

Clearwater said he wanted to see change in the sport and reform of Boxing NZ.

It comes as the commission investigates amateur boxing’s national body and its head coach Billy Meehan following complaints from athletes.

Commonwealth Games medalist Tasmyn Benny recently told RNZ a culture of sexism, favouritism and bullying within the organisation killed her love for boxing.

Benny believes Meehan should be banned from coaching.

1News had also reported several boxers complained to the commission about Meehan.

The coach, who was also a Palmerston North city councillor, remains head coach despite the ongoing investigation.

Clearwater claimed he witnessed Meehan verbally attacking an official at a national competition about a decade ago.

“I saw a particular New Zealand boxing coach go in there and abuse the hell out of the supervisor at the time in front of everyone at the stadium,” Clearwater said.

“Then the supervisor left and went home. So we were left without a supervisor and we had to reorganise that.”

On another occasion he said he was forced to intervene during a heated altercation between Meehan and another coach.

Clearwater believes bullying had become ingrained at the amateur level.

“Everyone sees it as normal behaviour, like ‘oh that’s the way things are’, and let it carry on. That’s been the problem in boxing for many years – no one stood up – and if you do stand up you get threatened with losing your license and things like that,” he said.

“So people are afraid to speak out.”

He feels Meehan should have been stood down from coaching while the investigation took place.

Former Boxing NZ president Steve Mitchell echoed Clearwater’s calls for reform.

Concerning behaviour at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games was highlighted in a president’s report he prepared in 2017.

Boxing support staff were threatened with being sent home for inappropriate behaviour and excessive drinking.

A complaint was also laid against Meehan for an alleged drunken incident in China in 2016. He was subsequently cleared of any wrongdoing.

“Alcohol has no place in modern high performance sport, especially when you’re on an international trip,” Mitchell said.

“Going out on the booze and getting drunk to the point where you’re swinging on a taxi steering wheel and having to be man-handled by the elite athletes is completely inappropriate and should’ve been held accountable at the time.”

Supplied/ NZ Boxing

Boxing NZ’s executive decided it was up to the New Zealand Boxing Coaches Association (NZBCA) and not the national body to investigate.

But Meehan was – and remained – president of the NZBCA.

Mitchell believes it was a clear conflict of interest and it was a big part of why he stood down from Boxing NZ.

A 2014 independent review of Boxing NZ was particularly damning.

“It found all sorts of fault in all aspects of the [organisation] – lack of budgeting, lack of clarity, lack of progression, an alcohol culture. Everything you didn’t want to see in a national-level sporting organisation,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell feels Meehan should not be going to this year’s Commonwealth Games while under investigation.

RNZ understands the New Zealand Olympic Committee would begin its selection process for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games in coming weeks.

Meehan responds

RNZ approached Meehan about the allegations.

He denied verbally attacking an official and said 90 percent of allegations against him were false and 10 percent were “out of context”.

Meehan would not be drawn further on the details but said the truth would eventually come out.

Boxing NZ said, in a statement, it would not pre-judge findings or comment on the Sport Integrity Commission’s ongoing investigation.

The body had taken a number of actions since being informed about the commission’s investigation, including a change of leadership, the statement said.

“Boxing NZ is confident it has a structure in place to support our athletes to perform at their best in the ring at upcoming events.”

Josh Wharehinga had been appointed as the new president, replacing Meehan’s wife Cathy to avoid “any perceived conflict of interest”.

Boxing NZ had also appointed a sub-committee of its executive to handle the Sport Integrity Commission’s investigation.

“The members of this committee have no conflict of interest in relation to any matters to date raised during the investigation.

“Boxing NZ has reached out to its membership advising boxers how to raise any matters of concern, whether related to integrity matters or not.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand