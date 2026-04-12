Wellington Phoenix suffer crucial A-League loss to Melbourne City

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Wellington Phoenix’s chances of making the A-League playoffs have nosedived, with a 2-0 away loss to Melbourne City.

The result is good news for City, who improve their chances of sealing a top-six spot, but the Phoenix have a huge mountain ahead of them, with only two matches left in the regular season.

They are now five points off sixth-placed City and would need to win both matches – against Western Sydney Wanderers in Christchurch on Saturday and away to Macarthur the following Friday – and hope for City and Macarthur to lose their final two matches, if they are to make the playoffs.

The Melbourne side looked more assured at AAMI Park, where the Phoenix hoped to pull off a repeat victory, after surprising Melbourne Victory there last weekend.

They didn’t lack for intensity, but the cohesion wasn’t there and they couldn’t nail a goal against tight City defence and extend their winning run to four matches.

Aziz Behich put City ahead in the 27th minute, with a low kick deflecting off a diving Isaac Hughes into the corner.

Corban Piper, who led the Phoenix attack with a spirited performance, had his side’s best chance of scoring in the first half, snapping a low left-footed shot just wide of the left corner in the 38th minute, after strong lead-up work by Paulo Retre.

Marcus Younis scored in the 76th minute, with his deflected shot beating Phoenix goalie Josh Oluwayemi.

Even 2-0 down, the Phoenix tried hard to fight back, but City held firm.

Auckland FC drew their match 2-2 with Melbourne Victory on Saturday night and remain second on the table, three points behind Newcastle Jets.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand