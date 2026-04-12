One-legged Carlos Ulberg wins UFC light-heavyweight title by miracle knockout

Source: Radio New Zealand

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King Carlos has his crown.

Kiwi Carlos Ulberg is the new UFC light-heavyweight champion, after knocking out Jiří Procházka in round one, while on one leg.

Ulberg blew out his knee, after stepping back and landing awkwardly, and was clearly compromised, as he hobbled around the Octagon.

Procházka did not attack the knee, but instead opted to enter a firefight, a decision he said he regretted in his post-fight interview.

The Czech implied he showed mercy on Ulberg before the finish, but none was shown in return, as Ulberg swung for the fences and stunned the world.

With one final desperation shot, Ulberg landed a picture-perfect check left hook, landing flush on the jaw of Procházka.

The lights were instantly shut off, Ulberg’s follow-up barrage academic, as his miracle killshot had already done the damage.

Ulberg becomes the first fighter from Aotearoa to claim the light-heavyweight title.

See how the event unfolded below.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand