Young people remain on roof of youth justice residence in South Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Peter de Graaf

A group of young people remain on the roof at a youth justice residence in Wiri, South Auckland.

Police have been at the Korowai Manaaki facility since 11am on Friday.

Oranga Tamariki said there had been some damage to the residence, but the rest of the site was secure.

It added there was no risk to public safety.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive youth justice services and residential care, Dean Winter, said on Friday they were working with police to get the group down.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand