Three suspicious fires in Manurewa

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

Fire investigators are looking into three separate fires in Manurewa, Auckland on Friday night.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) said crews were initially called to a garage fire on Russell Road around 8.30pm.

It said two other structural fires happened in the area around the same time.

FENZ said the blazes caused significant damage to two homes and a garage.

It was unclear if the fires were linked.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand