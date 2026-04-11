Young people come down from roof of youth justice residence in South Auckland

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Peter de Graaf

A group of young people on the rooftop of a youth justice residence in the South Auckland suburb of Wiri have come down.

They accessed the rooftop of Korowai Manaaki residence around 11am on Friday.

Minister for Children, Karen Chhour, thanked Oranga Tamariki, police and Fire and Emergency for resolving the incident.

“The efforts and professional coordination of the people on the ground have allowed for an effective and efficient handling of the situation. You have all done an excellent job.

“I am relieved that there were no concerns for public safety, and that all the young people remained within the confines of the facility.”

Oranga Tamariki earlier said there had been some damage to the residence, but the rest of the site was secure. It added there was no risk to public safety.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand