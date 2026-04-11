What can you do if weather forecast terrifies you

Source: Radio New Zealand

This story is a republished version from February 2026.

Explainer – If the weather lately is stressing you out, you’re not alone.

Repeated weather events and the wider spectre of concerns about climate change can all add up to a lot of stress and anxiety, said Dr Jackie Feather, a clinical psychologist and co-convener of the New Zealand Psychological Society’s climate taskforce.

“We’ve got to take mental health seriously when it comes to people’s experiences, absolutely,” she said.

SH75 near Little River in the Banks Peninsula which was cut off due to flooding in February, 2026. Nathan Mckinnon/RNZ