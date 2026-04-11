What can you do if weather forecast terrifies you

Source: Radio New Zealand
This story is a republished version from February 2026.
Explainer – If the weather lately is stressing you out, you’re not alone.
Repeated weather events and the wider spectre of concerns about climate change can all add up to a lot of stress and anxiety, said Dr Jackie Feather, a clinical psychologist and co-convener of the New Zealand Psychological Society’s climate taskforce.
“We’ve got to take mental health seriously when it comes to people’s experiences, absolutely,” she said.