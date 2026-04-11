Rugby: Chiefs dominate Moana Pasifika in Rotorua

Source: Radio New Zealand

Damian McKenzie became the Chiefs’ highest-ever try scorer in his side’s dominant 62-17 win over Moana Pasifika at Rotorua International Stadium.

The result sees the Chiefs go to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table, pending the top of the table clash between the Hurricanes and the Blues on Saturday night.

McKenzie clocked up a record 43rd try for the Chiefs early in the second half, which saw him surpass Chiefs great Sitiveni Sivivatu’s record.

The All Black playmaker also brought up 1500 points, just the second time a NZ player has achieved that for one team in Super Rugby.

All Black great Dan Carter scored 1708 points during his illustrious career for the Crusaders.

Between two tries and six conversions, McKenzie contributed 22 points in the Chiefs’ win.

Moana Pasikifa finally got points on the board with a spectacular end-to-end try around the 50th minute and scored two more, in a better half for the struggling side.

Team lists

Moana Pasifika: 1. Malaki Hala-Ngatai, 2.Millenium Sanerivi, 3. Paula Latu, 4. Tom Savage, 5. Veikoso Poloniati, 6. Miracle Faiilagi (c), 7. Niko Jones, 8. Semisi Tupou Ta’eiloa, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. Jackson Garden-Bachop, 11. Glen Vaihu, 12. Lalomilo Lalomilo, 13. Tevita Latu, 14. Solomon Alaimalo, 15. William Havili

Bench: 16. Samiuela Moli, 17. Abraham Pole, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Jimmy Tupou, 20. Semisi Paea, 21. Melani Matavao, 22. Patrick Pellegrini, 23. Tyler Pulini

Chiefs: 1. Ollie Norris, 2. Tyrone Thompson, 3. Reuben O’Neill, 4. Seuseu Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 5. Tupou Vaa’i (c), 6. Samipeni Finau, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Simon Parker, 9. Cortez Ratima, 10. Damian McKenzie,11. Kyren Taumoefolau, 12. Quinn Tupaea, 13. Kyle Brown, 14.Leroy Carter, 15. Liam Coombes-Fabling

Bench: 16. Brodie McAlister, 17. Jared Proffit, 18. Sione Ahio, 19. Fiti Sa, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22. Josh Jacomb, 23. Reon Paul

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand