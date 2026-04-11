Football: PNG claim Oceania qualifier final spot

Source: Radio New Zealand

OFC Media via Phototek

Papua New Guinea have booked a final spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Oceania Qualifiers, following their 1-0 win over American Samoa in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon.

The goal came via Keren Kalapai, who scored in the first half of the first semi-final at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

PNG will meet the winner of the Fiji vs New Zealand clash in the second semi-final in Auckland on Wednesday.

The winner there will advance straight to the 2027 World Cup, while the runner-up will still have a chance to qualify for the world meet, this time going through the inter-continental playoffs later this year.

Played a day earlier than initially scheduled because of the weather forecast linked to Cyclone Vaianu, the game proved to be an exciting one from the opening minutes.

American Samoa, who were the surprise qualifiers for the top four, following their impressive showings in round one and round two of the qualifiers had their chances as well in Hamilton.

But they just could not find the breakthrough and had to settle for second best in the end.

Their first chance was just after the 10 minute mark, when Mattyn Summers delivered a pin-point cross to her twin sister Aaliyah Summers.

However, Aaliyah’s attempt went wide, with just Papua New Guinea goalkeeper Betty Sam to beat.

They also had another chance 10 minutes later after Malia Patolo weaved her way through the Bilums defence with clever footwork. She found Morgan Patea, whose attempt sailed over the crossbar.

In the final minutes of the half, Papua New Guinea carved out a flurry of chances from a corner, including a bicycle kick from captain Ramona Padio and two further efforts from Olivia Upaupa.

Kalapai’s moment of brilliance on the stroke of half-time proved the decisive moment of the match, after she ran onto powerful throw from goalkeeper Betty Sam, broke through one-on-one with American Samoa goalkeeper Ayani Kirismasi, and finished coolly into the bottom-left corner to give her side the advantage.

American Samoa had another chance in the second half to level terms but Aaliyah Tu’ua’s through ball across the face of the PNG goal was out of reach of substitute Noelani Tupua.

Papua New Guinea’s Olivia Upaupa was the Player of the Match.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand