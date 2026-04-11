NRL: NZ Warriors enjoy surprise support against Melbourne Storm

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Staring unwanted NRL history in the eye, NZ Warriors have found an unexpected ally, as they prepare to visit Melbourne Storm on Saturday.

The Auckland-based outfit have lost their last 17 encounters with the perennial championship contenders, dating back to 2015, and must go back another year for their last success at AAMI Park.

Yes, in case you’re wondering, that is the longest active head-to-head losing streak in the competition.

After back-to-back losses, the Warriors must turn their season around against a team that has beaten them more than any other over their 32-year history – but their nemeses have had their own struggles this season.

Melbourne have dropped three straight, including a 50-10 collapse against Penrith Panthers last week, prompting former Storm star Ryan Papenhuyzen- perhaps tongue in cheek – to predict their torment would continue.

Appearing on the One Six Seven Podcast – a reference to their respective jersey numbers – the former fullback told Storm halves Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes he was tipping the Warriors to win.

“I’m going the Wahs, boys,” he declared. “F***ing fire up, eh!

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

“I’ve got to get something out of yous. If it’s to prove me wrong, then go do it.”

“I don’t mind that at all,” Kiwis star Hughes accepted. “I’ll take that as a bit of forced motivation.”

Munster threatened: “I’ll send you to one of Nelson’s sparring sessions”, referring to the boxing career of former Storm teammate and Kiwis front-rower Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

When informed of the exchange, Warriors coach Andrew Webster was excited to welcome Papenhuyzen onto the ‘Wahs’ bandwagon.

“So Papenhuyzen has told Munster and Hughes, ‘I believe you guys are going to lose’?” Webster enquired. “That’s great, isn’t it?

“We’ve got another Warriors fan.”

The trio had just spent several minutes lamenting the fact that Warriors fans were likely to outnumber Storm faithful at their soldout home ground.

“I don’t know what it is, but every game I’ve been to in Melbourne that’s Storm-Warriors, there are so many Wahs fans,” complained podcast producer ‘Dyor’ Dave Boom.

“They’re Storm, until Warriors come,” Munster confirmed. “It’s good for the game.”

Papenhuyzen has described himself as “practically retired”, after suffering head knocks in the 2025 grand final, fuelling rumours he might head to the rebel R360 rugby competition in 2028.

On another episode of the podcast this week, he denied that was his plan, but said he would be interested in playing interstate touch.

He is currently caddying for Aussie golfer Danie Gale on the DP World Tour.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand