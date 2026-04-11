North Island on alert with Cyclone Vaianu due to hit from Saturday night

Source: Radio New Zealand

windy.com

The entire North Island is on alert with Cyclone Vaianu due to hit from Saturday night.

A state of emergency is in force in Northland and lasts an initial seven days.

Local Civil Defence said it was rare to have a region-wide declaration, but it was a precaution given the significant impacts the storm could have.

“This declaration means we can act quickly if required. It gives us the tools to respond effectively and keep our communities safe if the situation escalates,” Northland Civil Defence group controller Damian Rio said.

In Bay of Plenty, the Whakatāne District Council could declare a state of emergency on Saturday morning.

“Forecasts indicate potentially dangerous coastal conditions including landslides, storm surge, large waves and coastal flooding, particularly in low-lying coastal areas,” it said.

Acting Mayor Julie Jukes said there was a high likelihood that West End at Ōhope would need to be evacuated on Saturday.

“While no evacuation orders are in place right now, we are encouraging residents to prepare – including planning where they could go and packing essential items,” she said.

If mandatory evacuations were ordered then Police would knock on doors of all affected residents on Saturday morning.

The council said it had concerns for beachfront properties along Pōhutukawa Avenue, Waterford Estate and Plantation Reserve, and low-lying properties bordering Ōhiwa Harbour such as Liddon Cove and Ōhiwa Parade.

“While self-evacuation is not mandatory for any area within Ōhope at this stage, planning to relocate for up to two days is strongly recommended,” it said.

“Were taking this cyclone extremely seriously. Don’t wait to be told to go. If anyone, anywhere feels unsafe, relocate as soon as possible.”

In Hawke’s Bay at Haumoana, people in coastal areas were being told to consider staying with friends or family away from the coast during the cyclone.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council said large waves driven by Vaianu were likely to cause “noticeable” coastal erosion in some areas.

The most exposed beaches were likely to be Mahanga, Haumoana, Te Awanga, Westshore, Kairakau and Pourerere.

“The peak of the swell will be around high tide on Sunday afternoon at 1pm and will continue to impact parts of the coast during high tide on Monday morning at 1.30pm,” the regional council said.

It said there was also potential for heavy rain in the ranges, and it was actively monitoring river mouths and pump stations.

Fire and Emergency has decided where to position enhanced rescue teams ahead of Cyclone Vaianu.

These were firefighters with extra rescue skills and specialised equipment, who would support local firefighters.

They were being deployed to Whangārei, Auckland, Rotorua, Tairāwhiti and Coromandel.

FENZ said the teams were mobile and could move elsewhere as needed.

The National Emergency Management Agency is advising people not to wait for official warnings to evacuate.

The agency said when the weather worsened, people needed to act quickly to stay safe and should trust their own “danger sense”.

NEMA advised people to leave immediately if they saw floodwaters rising or notice small rockfalls or muddy water, buildings or trees moving, or creaking or rumbling noises.

The agency said acting quickly could save lives.

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The latest MetService warnings and watches

Strong Wind Warning – Red

Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island

17hrs from 1:00am Sun to 6:00pm Sun

Severe gale easterlies changing to severe gale west to northwesterlies Sunday afternoon, with damaging gusts of 140km/h. Note winds easing from the north during Sunday afternoon.

Heavy Rain Warning – Orange

Northland about and south of Bay of Islands to Hokianga Harbour

13hrs from 8:00pm Sat to 9:00am Sun

Expect 50 to 80 mm of rain. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/h expected during Sunday morning.

Gisborne/Tairawhiti north of Tolaga Bay

14hrs from 2:00am Sun to 4:00pm Sun

Expect 150 to 180 mm of rain about the ranges, with 70 to 100 mm closer to the coast. Peak rates of 20 to 30 mm/h. Note, large swells and coastal inundation are likely.

Auckland and Great Barrier Island

17hrs from 9:00pm Sat to 2:00pm Sun

Expect 70 to 100 mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rates of 10 to 20 mm/hr. Note, heavy swells and coastal inundation likely, especially about Great Barrier Island.

Coromandel Peninsula, and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane including Rotorua

14hrs from 2:00am Sun to 4:00pm Sun

Expect 150 to 180 mm to accumulate, especially about the ranges. Peak intensities of 20 to 30 mm/hr Sunday morning and early afternoon. Note, in addition to the wind and rain, large swells and coastal inundation are likely.

Strong Wind Warning – Orange

Northland

19hrs from 7:00pm Sat to 2:00pm Sun

Severe gale south to southeasterlies changing to severe gale southwesterlies during Sunday afternoon, gusting 130km/h in exposed places.

Bay of Plenty and Rotorua

16hrs from 4:00am Sun to 8:00pm Sun

Severe gale easterlies changing to severe gale northwesterlies Sunday afternoon, gusting 130km/h in exposed places.

Gisborne/Tairawhiti, Hawke’s Bay and Taihape

16hrs from 10:00am Sun to 2:00am Mon

Severe gale easterlies changing to severe gale northwesterlies Sunday afternoon or evening, gusting 130km/h in exposed places.

Taranaki and Wanganui

10hrs from 1:00pm Sun to 11:00pm Sun

Strong or gale east to southeasterlies, changing to gale or severe gale southwesterly Sunday afternoon and evening, gusting 120km/h in exposed places.

Auckland

21hrs from 9:00pm Sat to 6:00pm Sun

Severe gale southeasterlies changing to severe gale westerly Sunday early afternoon, gusting 130km/h in exposed places.

Waikato, Waitomo, Taupo and Taumarunui

18hrs from 4:00am Sun to 10:00pm Sun

Severe gale easterlies changing to severe gale westerly late afternoon or evening Sunday, gusting 120km/h in exposed places.

Heavy Rain Watch – Yellow

Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatane

15hrs from 6:00am Sun to 9:00pm Sun

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria. Large swells and coastal inundation are likely.

Gisborne/Tairawhiti about and south of Tolaga Bay, Hawke’s Bay ranges, and coastal hills south of Napier

16hrs from 2:00am Sun to 6:00pm Sun

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach or exceed warning criteria. Large swells and coastal inundation are likely.

Wairarapa, including the Tararua District, also eastern and southern parts of Wellington

12hrs from 11:00am Sun to 11:00pm Sun

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Eastern Marlborough

15hrs from 9:00am Sun to 12:00am Mon

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Northland north of Bay of Islands to Hokianga Harbour

11hrs from 8:00pm Sat to 7:00am Sun

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Waikato

17hrs from 1:00am Sun to 6:00pm Sun

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Waitomo, Taumarunui, Taupo and Taranaki

12hrs from 8:00am Sun to 8:00pm Sun

Periods of heavy rain, and amounts may approach warning criteria.

Strong Wind Watch – Yellow

Wairarapa, including the Tararua district

23hrs from 10:00am Sun to 9:00am Mon

Easterly quarter winds turning west to southwesterly. Winds are likely to reach severe gale in exposed places and may be damaging.

Manawatu, Kapiti Coast and Wellington

20hrs from 10:00am Sun to 6:00am Mon

Easterly quarter winds turning west to southwesterly. Winds are likely to reach severe gale in exposed places and may be damaging.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand