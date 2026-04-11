Netball: New look Tactix open season with big win over Steel

Source: Radio New Zealand

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The defending champion Tactix have made a strong statement of intent by beating the Southern Steel 55-42 in the opening round of the ANZ Premiership in Christchurch.

The Tactix lost several players in the off-season and no longer boast any Silver Ferns but the new-look line-up defied their inexperience.

The Tactix came out strong to lead 17-11 after the first quarter and won every quarter onwards.

Circle defenders Laura Balmer and Australian import Ash Barnett worked well in tandem to put pressure on the Steel shooters.

Charlie Bell, another Australian import, was a strong presence in the circle and put up 41 goals at Wolfbrook Arena.

Earlier, the Pulse had a dominant 53-45 win over the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic in Wellington.

The Pulse, who only retained three players from last year, won the first three quarters before the Magic salvaged the final period.

Magic rookies Losa Fifita, Sarah Guiney, and Brooklyn Murray made their ANZ Premiership debuts.

Pulse co-captain Parris Mason claimed MVP honours with several deflections and intercepts.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand