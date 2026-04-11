Live: Crusaders v Queensland Reds – Super Rugby Pacific

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow all the Super Rugby Pacific action from Suncorp Stadium.

The champion Crusaders are in Brisbane to play the Reds, without their biggest strike weapon.

Will Jordan sits out the week for the Crusaders with a tight calf, as will Codie Taylor, who has hurt is hamstring.

Kick-off is at 9.35pm.

Crusaders: 1. George Bower, 2. George Bell, 3. Fletcher Newell, 4. Antonio Shalfoon, 5. Jamie Hannah, 6. Dom Gardiner, 7. Corey Kellow, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Noah Hotham, 10. Taha Kemara, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. David Havili (c), 13. Leicester Fainga’anuku, 14. Chay Fihaki, 15. Johnny McNicholl

Bench: 16. Manumaua Letiu, 17. Finlay Brewis, 18. Seb Calder, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Johnny Lee, 21. Louie Chapman, 22. Rivez Reihana, 23. Dallas McLeod

“These next couple of weeks are massively important. We’ve got a really good plan. We’ve just got to get some results and keep building.”

Crusaders coach Rob Penney

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand