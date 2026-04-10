Weather: Red, orange wind and rain warnings across North Island as Cyclone Vaianu nears

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService

MetService has issued a raft of weather warnings for the North Island as Cyclone Vaianu approaches the country.

The cyclone is expected to move across the North Island on Sunday.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, Auckland, Northland “about and south of Bay of Islands to Hokianga Harbour” and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane, including Rotorua.

Orange heavy wind warnings have also been issued for Sunday for Taranaki, Whanganui, Waikato, Waitomo, Taupō and Taumarunui and until early Monday for Gisborne Hawke’s Bay and Taihape.

Aucklanders should expect between 70mm and 100mm of rain, and Coromandel/Bay of Plenty up to 180mm.

“Clear your drains and gutters to prepare for heavy rain. Avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously,” Metservice warned.

A series of yellow wind and rain watches are also in place for Wairarapa, Manawatū, Kapiti Coast and Wellington.

A red strong wind warning was in place for Coromandel and Great Barrier Island, starting 5am Sunday.

“Severe gale easterlies changing to severe gale westerly Sunday afternoon, with damaging gusts of 140km/h,” MetService’s warning said, urging people to stay indoors and be ready for power and comms outages.

“Threat to life from flying items and falling trees. Destructive winds will cause widespread damage including powerlines and roofs, with dangerous driving conditions and significant disruption to transport and power supply.”

Earth Sciences New Zealand said the Auckland region could see over a month’s worth of rain in 12 hours. Principal scientist Chris Brandolino told Morning Report a tremendous amount of rain was forecast, and places in the Coromandel region could see about 200mm about the ranges.

Not even the South Island is spared, with a heavy rain watch in place for Marlborough Sounds, including northeastern areas north of Kaikoura.

RNZ is New Zealand’s statutory civil defence lifeline radio broadcaster. That means RNZ will provide vital information and updates as they come to hand on air and online during an emergency.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand