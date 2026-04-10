Gang pad raid turns up stolen Cadillac, drugs, gun manufacturing

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / John Edens

Stolen vehicles, drugs, ammunition and a rifle have been confiscated from gang pads in West Auckland, police said on Friday.

A search warrant was carried out at the West Headhunters pad on View Road on Thursday morning, police said, where they found a .22 semiautomatic rifle, ammunition, a stolen Harley Davidson V Rod motorcycle and a stolen Cadillac Escalade.

In another vehicle at the address, police found a kilogram of dried cannabis.

Two were arrested without a struggle.

“The estimated street value of this quantity of cannabis is significant so it’s great to be able to remove it from our streets,” Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo said.

A second warrant was executed at a property on Mountain Road, Henderson Valley, where police said they found a person “actively manufacturing firearms”.

A 42-year-old man was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, a 69-year-old man charged with possession of cannabis for supply and a 35-year-old man charged with sell/manufacture firearms without dealer’s licence and unlawful possession of ammunition.

All were expected to appear in Waitākere District Court over the next two days.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand