Timaru’s bus fleet to be fully electric

Source: Radio New Zealand

Timaru’s bus service will soon be completely electric with new additions to the fleet, including a half dozen of the so-called very-small-buses.

The service operates an on-demand system with pick-up and drop-off points and times varying.

Canterbury Regional Council said the service would now be fully electric with the upcoming introduction of ten electric vehicles.

The lead councillor for public transport, Joe Davies, said transitioning to a fully electric fleet was a strong example of how regional investment could deliver practical emissions reductions while improving everyday services for our communities.

Six of the new EVs, known as “very small buses” or VSBs, are the first of their kind in New Zealand and can seat up to 13 people, with another 13 standing.

The VSBs nearly double the number of seats compared to the previous minivans used in Timaru.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand