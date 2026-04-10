Super Rugby Pacific: Highlanders stumble late against Brumbies at Forsyth Barr Stadium

Source: Radio New Zealand

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ACT Brumbies have overcome a Jona Nareki special to grind out a gutsy 14-10 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin.

Nareki pulled off a scorcher to put the Highlanders in the lead late, but replacement Luke Reimer reclaimed it with time ticking away. The hosts hammered away in the dying stages, before the inevitable error came, as the Brumbies took the win and third place on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder.

While both sides showed plenty of enterprise, accuracy was lacking, with a Cam Millar penalty the only points in the first half hour.

After 35 tryless minutes, skipper Ryan Lonergan broke the shackles in his 100th outing for the Brumbies, as the halfback darted over after several phases inside the 22 to give his side a 10-7 lead at the break.

The battle of attrition continued in the second, with another 20 minutes without points, as both sides threatened to break things open.

Some magic was needed and Nareki brought it.

Millar sent a chip across to his winger on the left edge, he dropped it straight on the foot and won the race to take the lead.

The pressure mounted on the hosts, as hooker Henry Bell clashed heads with Nick Frost and was given 10 minutes in the bin.

The Brumbies took immediate advantage, with Reimer bashing over to retake the lead just six minutes from fulltime.

A desperate attack ensued, but the Brumbies stood up to the onslaught, as Hugh Renton eventually committed the crucial error to bring curtains down on an exhausting encounter.

Follow the live action here:

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand