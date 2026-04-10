Police locate loaded firearm and nitrous oxide

Source: New Zealand Police

A speeding motorist has led Auckland Police to discovering a loaded firearm and nitrous oxide.

On Thursday evening, a road policing unit was carrying out usual patrols in Epsom when a speeding saloon caught an officer’s attention.

Senior Sergeant Dave Plunkett, from Auckland City Road Policing, says a traffic stop was carried out on Green Lane West around 5.30pm.

“As an officer was approaching the vehicle, he has observed the two occupants allegedly trying to hide balloons,” he says.

“This has invoked a further search of the vehicle which resulting in several concerning finds.”

Inside the Honda, Police located a loaded sawn-off rifle, ammunition and four large cannisters of nitrous oxide.

The 20-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger were arrested on the roadside.

Senior Sergeant Plunkett says after further enquiries the driver is facing charges and will appear in the Auckland District Court next week.

He has been charged with unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a psychoactive substance and careless driving.

“It is incredibly concerning for us that the driver was not only speeding but was also under the influence of nitrous oxide at the time,” Senior Sergeant Plunkett says.

“Any substances such as drugs or alcohol have no place in your system while you’re driving.

“This could have been a dangerous cocktail leading to someone being seriously injured or killed on our roads.”

Police continue to remain visible across our roads, and advise anyone who sees dangerous behaviour, such as someone inhaling from balloons, to call 111 immediately.

ENDS.

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

MIL OSI