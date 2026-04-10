Further arrests in relation to Common Room assault

Source: New Zealand Police

Police have now arrested eight people in relation to a fight at the Common Room bar on 8 March.

Detective Sergeant Heath Jones says more than 30 charges have been laid amongst those arrested.

“We are pleased to have held some of those responsible to account. Our team of three investigations staff have worked incredibly hard to bring about this result.

“This was a violent incident that was understandably traumatising for the victims and those who witnessed it.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are likely to lay further charges.”

Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the two people pictured (see attachments), as we believe they will be able to assist with our enquiries.

If you know who they are or have any information that might help our enquiries, please use our 105 service, quoting reference number 260308/6292.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI