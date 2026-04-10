Homicide probe launched into Lower Hutt death

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead outside an address in the Lower Hutt suburb of Waterloo on Thursday.

The police said they were called to Malone Road at 8.30am after the man was found unresponsive.

Emergency services confirmed he had died.

Police were working out what happened, treating the death as a homicide.

A post-mortem examination was underway, and a scene guard remained in place at the property.

An RNZ reporter on the scene on Thursday said there were armed officers there, and people in white forensics suits taking photos of items on the grass berm.

A tent had been set up across the footpath and part of the street, and another marquee was erected on a property’s front garden.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand