Homicide investigation launched, Lower Hutt

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Hutt Valley Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Haley Ryan:

Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was located unresponsive in Lower Hutt yesterday.

At 8.15am, Police were called to Malone Road, Waterloo, after a man was reported to be lying on the ground outside an address.

Upon emergency services’ arrival, the man was confirmed to be deceased.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish what exactly has occurred, however Police are now treating the death as a homicide.

A post-mortem examination is underway, and a scene guard remains in place at the property.

Further information will be provided when appropriate.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI