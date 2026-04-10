Ensure every New Zealander is housed and safe ahead of Cyclone Vaianu

Source: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on the Government to ensure emergency housing is available to all people experiencing homelessness this weekend as Cyclone Vaianu approaches the North Island.

“Luxon is telling everyone to stock up and prepare to stick out this storm at home. What does that mean for the people he has made homeless?” says Green Party Co-leader and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The Government must choose to ensure everybody who needs it gets access to emergency housing this weekend, or they are choosing to leave New Zealanders on the street during what they’ve warned is a potentially ‘life-threatening’ event.”

“As an indication of how crazy the current system is, Aucklanders displaced from their homes during the Anniversary Floods got rehoming support, but that resource was not available for those already displaced and without homes. We cannot let that happen again.”

“This is a political choice. We can choose to ensure everyone is safe at home through this climate-change-charged extreme weather, and we are asking the Government to step up to that responsibility,” says Swarbrick

MIL OSI