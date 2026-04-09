Powerlines down, road closed in Auckland suburb

Source: Radio New Zealand

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Repair crews are at a crash site in the Auckland suburb of Onehunga after a crash brought down powerlines on Thursday morning.

Mount Smart Road is closed following the single-vehicle crash at 5.15am.

Police say noone was injured.

Cordons are in place between Arapuni Ave and Curzon Street.

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand