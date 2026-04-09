Ardijah singer’s first solo album a true ‘whānau journey’

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Since the 1980s, vocalist Betty-Anne Monga has been a prominent voice in Aotearoa‘s music scene fronting Auckland’s Poly Fonk outfit Ardijah.

Now she is releasing her first solo album Slow Burn, a true “whānau journey” which she created alongside her whānau and friends.

She had never even thought about creating a solo album but through “life’s changes and challenges” she had a story to share, she says.

Betty-Anne Monga from Ardijah

RNZ / Dan Cook

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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