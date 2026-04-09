Ardijah singer’s first solo album a true ‘whānau journey’

Source: Radio New Zealand
Since the 1980s, vocalist Betty-Anne Monga has been a prominent voice in Aotearoa‘s music scene fronting Auckland’s Poly Fonk outfit Ardijah.
Now she is releasing her first solo album Slow Burn, a true “whānau journey” which she created alongside her whānau and friends.
She had never even thought about creating a solo album but through “life’s changes and challenges” she had a story to share, she says.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand