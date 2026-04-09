NZ, Australia get tighter IKEA returns policy

Source: Radio New Zealand

Marika Khabazi / RNZ

IKEA is tightening its returns policy for Australia and New Zealand.

The homeware retailer told customers on Thursday that its “test and try” policy, which allows for products to be assembled and then returned, would only apply for 60 days after the date of purchase. The original packaging would need to be maintained.

It would only allow returns for up to 365 days for products that were unopened, unused and that could be resold.

In comparison, the UK website still tells customers that they can return open products for up to 365 days, even if they had been assembled.

An IKEA spokesperson said the changes to the way returns, cancellations and exchanges worked had been introduced in Australia and New Zealand.

“The changes have been made to continue to provide peace of mind and flexibility for our customers.

“The new IKEA ‘Test & Try’ policy gives customers a fair time period of 60 days for a change of mind if the product does not suit their life at home, with the ability to return an opened and assembled product in acceptable condition. Customers still have 365-days to return their product if it is unopened, unused and resealable.

“The changes were implemented as part of a planned update across both markets are not related to the condition of goods being returned by customers.”

Sign up for Money with Susan Edmunds, a weekly newsletter covering all the things that affect how we make, spend and invest money

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand