Football Fern Grace Jale seeking consistency, calm

Source: Radio New Zealand

Joshua Devenie / Phototek.nz

Football Fern Grace Jale has a new home off the field, but is still finding her place with the national team.

Jale is reaching new heights in her professional career this season, as Wellington Phoenix locked in an A-League semi-final spot for the first time.

The 27-year-old, who has played for the Phoenix, Canberra United and Perth Glory, before returning to the Phoenix last season, said it was “still kind of hard to believe” the Phoenix had finished second and she would be playing playoff football for the first time.

Chasing consistency on and off the field this season, Jale made some life changes, after reflecting on last season for club and country.

“I can have amazing games and I can just blend in other days.

“I think consistent, good performances is probably one of the hardest challenges, but something that really helped me.”

Marty Melville/ Photosport

Jale has made 19 starts for the Phoenix in their record-breaking season, but getting to the point of consistency has not been easy.

“It really is tricky and for me, unfortunately, I’m quite an emotional player. If I’m not in the right headspace, you can probably tell, whether it’s confidence or energy, that kind of stuff.”

A move to a house by the water in Wellington has provided Jale with the escape from football that she needs.

“I looked at the off-field things that I could control in terms of my environment. Just living with one person that I’m comfortable with in a small house, I can leave the [Phoenix] facility and go to basically a different world, which is beautiful.

“Having that nice environment that I’m surrounded by, which I can choose to go in any time, has been really great. I think just the off-field really helped being able to be fully present when I’m onfield.”

A tall presence on the field, Jale admits to “skipping over some of the one-percenters” earlier in her career and getting by on talent.

Taking that route is something she hopes Phoenix and Football Fern teammate 17-year-old Pia Vlok can avoid.

Joshua Devenie / Phototek.nz

“She is super, super talented beyond her years and I feel like, if I can share some of that wisdom that I now know, which took me a while to get, then it can help her have a steadier transition into [the Football Ferns] and then just the professional life as well.

“I think, unfortunately, I missed that, unless maybe I wasn’t listening, but I’m happy to share the wisdom.”

Jale has 37 caps for the Football Ferns, but her time in the national team has not always been smooth.

She was in the squad for the last World Cup, took the field twice, but struggled to find where she fitted.

With a change of coach, a new World Cup cycle and strong club form, Jale still is “honestly not sure” how she feels in the Football Ferns.

“It’s been a bit of an up-and-down campaign for me personally.

“I haven’t been in all of the tours, probably less than half, and I’ve had to change my perspective on things, and not get too excited and hopeful too much to then have the feeling of being let down.

“I’m going to keep having that goal of trying to be consistent and I’m going to do my best. If I get minutes or not, it’s not my decision.”

Photosport/Colombia Football

Jale is part of the Football Ferns squad for the World Cup qualifiers and will also celebrate her birthday while on international duty.

“Camps can be a lot and I’m not able to go home to my beautiful house in Welly, so it’s taking what I can and trying to control as much as I can to be as comfortable as I can.”

Earning more minutes for New Zealand would be a welcome gift for Jale and she has another motivation to take the field in the World Cup qualifying semi-final against Fiji in Hamilton on Sunday.

“I’m half Fijian, so I secretly root for them. I was hoping to face them in the final or something, but I’m proud of them and I’m wishing them luck.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand