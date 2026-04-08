Watch for wild dogs in Waioweka

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 08 April 2026

Tairawhiti Operations Manager Matt Tong says despite dedicated patrols of the area last week by the ground culling team, DOC staff have had no further sign of the dogs.

“Because it’s the roar, we know people will be out naturing in the area and we really want to remind hunters to keep an eye out for the dogs, and if you do come across them, maintain your distance to keep yourself safe.”

Feral dogs are a concern for protected wildlife like kiwi and whio known to be in the area, and for the safety of visitors and neighbouring landowners.

“Please contact us on 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) with any sightings and include as much detail as you can safely get – time and location, photos, and descriptions are all useful,” says Matt.

Four dogs are known to be roaming as a pack. These have been described as one Fox Terrier, one Pitbull or a similar breed, and two younger dogs which appear to be crosses of the two. Three are black or dark in colour with white markings, while one of the younger dogs is whiter than the others.

Matt says the pack may have moved a long way from where they were initially seen near Koranga Forks Hut in mid-March.

“Feral dogs can be very mobile and elusive, that’s why any reports we receive will help us to locate and respond to the issue.

“This is a coordinated effort to protect vulnerable native wildlife; we’re working with neighbouring landowners and partners, and experienced hunters can also play a role in helping manage feral dogs.”

Dogs are only allowed in Waioweka Conservation Area with a permit, including kiwi avoidance training, and must always be under control. If you lose your dogs on public conservation land, you must report it to DOC.

Waioweka Conservation Area is a 39,200 ha area covering much of the Waioweka River catchment. It has outstanding natural values and is home to native species like whio, kiwi, karearea / NZ falcon and kākā.

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Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI