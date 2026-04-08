Person rescued from car by bystanders after road washes out near Rotorua

Source: Radio New Zealand

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A person has been rescued from their car after the road beneath them washed out near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called to the rural area of Ngapouri Road at about 10pm on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Colin Underdown said the accident was initially reported as a landslide, but instead it seemed “severe flooding” in the area had washed away the road.

The driver of the vehicle was rescued by residents of the dead-end road and is now on the other side of the hole.

Emergency services are trying to figure out how to access them to check for any injuries.

Underdown said there had been various other weather-related callouts near Rotorua, mainly regarding downed trees and flooding.

State Highway 30 was particularly impacted, he said.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand