PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 8, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 8, 2026 – Full Text
New Zealanders will understand government can’t support everyone during fuel crisis – Luxon
April 8, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The prime minister is reluctant to say whether there will be any further support for New Zealanders during the fuel crisis, but believes New Zealanders will “understand.”
Ministers will meet with major businesses later in the week to get their perspectives on what may be required, should fuel supply become disrupted further.
The government has so far temporarily boosted the in-work tax credit to $50 a week for around 143,000 lower-income families, while also expanding eligibility to a further 14,000 families, to receive the credit at a reduced rate.
It has also temporarily increased mileage rates by 30 percent for home and community support workers.
Over the last few weeks, the government has repeated that any support would be “timely, temporary, and targeted”.
On Monday, Christopher Luxon would not commit to expanding support, saying while it “will look” for support for those that are “most vulnerable,” the government could not afford to do “everything for everyone,” and that most New Zealanders would understand.
“We cannot alleviate the pressure for everybody, but we do have a framework around timely, targeted, temporary support, which I think most New Zealanders would understand and appreciate. And they also appreciate and understand that we have a job to do to protect their long-term interests and that of the economy too.”
Luxon said the support offered so far was about protecting the the most vulnerable, without driving up inflation.
“I have to protect the long-term future of New Zealanders as well, and actually making sure that we actually aren’t running up inflation and interest rates.”
The government is unlikely to take measures similar to Australia, and cut the fuel excise tax or road user charges for heavy vehicles.
While saying diesel was the “lifeblood” of the economy, and sectors like farming and construction relied on it, Luxon stopped short of saying whether there would be any support, but pointed to meetings the government was having and would be having with high diesel users.
“It is understandable that diesel users want relief from rising prices, and we are acutely aware of the pressure that all Kiwis are feeling. But seeking to alleviate that pressure for everyone would be unaffordable and irresponsible.”
One thing the government is likely to do is abandon plans to raise the fuel excise tax. A 12 cent increase is due to come in January, but the transport minister, finance minister, and prime minister are signalling it will be postponed, or dropped altogether.
Luxon said while legislation would need to be passed, Cabinet had not made a decision.
“We recognise that there’s going to be elevated fuel prices for some time, and it just seems like stalling that or deferring that will be probably the wisest course of action,” he said, while acknowledging a deferral would cause challenges to the National Land Transport Fund.
“If there is a fall-off in revenue that’s being raised, the reality is we have to be straight with New Zealanders and say we might have to make some choices and trade-offs, and I think that’s OK to do that.”
Sectors such as farming, construction, and aviation have been warning of the impacts of the fuel crisis on their businesses.
Asked whether there would be support for businesses affected by the crisis, particularly any that were facing going under, Luxon said many businesses and households were doing it tough, but the government would not be spraying around money “in a cash bazooka.”
Ministers to meet with major businesses this week
Luxon said there had already been lots of industry engagement, and there would be more over the coming week.
The government had been talking to the aviation sector over jet fuel, as well as high diesel users, and the finance minister has spoken to banking chief executives with an expectation they “stand by” companies that may be high consumers of diesel in the short term.
Ministers would also be talking to the Major Companies Group (MCG), which RNZ understands will happen on Thursday.
The Major Companies Group is an advocacy group, under the BusinessNZ umbrella.
It represents over 170 companies, including the likes of Spark, Foodstuffs, Vector, Zespri, and Fonterra, as well as ports, airports, construction firms, fuel companies, and major banks and insurance companies.
“We don’t want to repeat the mistake where we happen to industry. We want to work with industry, because in many ways we see them being quite critical for actually solving some of the challenges we may incur should we get a fuel disruption in the future,” Luxon said.
“It’s just about making sure that we all have a common understanding of what’s required. We know it’s incredibly difficult, particularly for our diesel users, in particular. That means that many of them, frankly, are having to put fuel surcharges in place and pass those costs on to their customers.”
BusinessNZ’s chief executive Katherine Rich said the “situation update” between ministers and the MCG would provide an opportunity to ask questions and share direct business perspectives.
Rich said businesses wanted to see a level playing field when it came to timely and accurate information from the government.
“It has been positive to see early planning, strong consultation with relevant firms, clear phases, and a continued reliance on market settings and supply chain expertise before intervention. That discipline matters, particularly for business continuity and economic stability,” she said.
BusinessNZ’s fuel company members were working closely with suppliers, and Rich said they currently did not see it as a supply problem, but a price issue.
“Many have been reluctant to pass on higher costs in the short term, in the expectation that the situation may stabilise,” she said.
Under Phase Three of the government’s National Fuel Plan, critical transport services like road freight for supermarket and grocery supply chains sit in Band B of the priority bands.
Phases Three and Four are still under consultation, with the finance minister on Monday saying she would make further announcements in the next few weeks.
Rich suggested the fuel plan would be strengthened further if the food and grocery sector was elevated to the ‘life-supporting’ Band A, recognising its “critical role in maintaining continuity of supply for households.”
BusinessNZ’s director of advocacy Catherine Beard has also been seconded into the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment’s response team, which Rich said would “contribute real-time business insight and supply chain expertise” to ensure operational realities were well understood as decisions were made.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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CPA Australia: Malaysian Small Businesses Urged To Adopt Productivity-enhancing Technologies For Sustained Growth
April 7, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- Young business owners drive small businesses in Malaysia
- Technology adoption remains concentrated in front-end activities
- Improved access to finance needed for deeper digital transformation
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 April 2026 – Innovation, technology and young entrepreneurs continue to power growth among Malaysian small business, but this has yet to translate into sustained improvements in business performance, according to CPA Australia’s Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey findings.
While half of Malaysian small businesses report improved profitability from their technology investments over the past two years, the proportion generating more than 10 per cent of revenue from online sales declined from 74 per cent in 2024 to 62 per cent in 2025.
Digital payment usage has also declined in 2025 with 74 per cent of small businesses receiving more than 10 per cent of their sales through digital payment platforms such as GrabPay, Touch ‘n Go and Boost, compared to 78 per cent in 2024.
Priya Terumalay, CPA Australia’s Regional Head for Southeast Asia, said while government initiatives have helped support technology adoption, these efforts have yet to drive significant uptake of deeper productivity-enhancing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, process automation, data analytics and systems integration.
“Technology investment remains concentrated in computer hardware and customer-facing functions like mobile apps and payments, while structural constraints continue to limit more transformative approaches,” Priya said.
“With cost pressures remaining a persistent challenge compressing margins, policy priorities should focus on addressing structural constraints such as re-orienting digital support towards automation, systems integration, and data use along with support for productivity-enhancing responses rather than short-term relief.”
Businesses making technology investments must include adequate protection measures to minimise cyber risk exposure as 35 per cent of small businesses lost time or money due to a cyber-attack in 2025.
Only 39 per cent reviewed their cybersecurity protections over a six-month period, the second lowest result among the 11 markets surveyed.
Despite the challenges, business sentiment on the Malaysian economy remains positive with 75 percent of small businesses expecting the economy to grow in 2026.
A strong 77 per cent also anticipate business growth this year, although improved access to effective finance, especially for investment will be important to enable deeper digital transformation and build resilience.
“This is particularly crucial for outward-oriented small businesses navigating global supply chain pressures and trade policy uncertainty that could weigh on growth, especially firms integrated into regional supply chains.” Priya said.
About the survey
CPA Australia’s 17th annual Asia-Pacific Small Business Survey was conducted among small business owners/senior managers during November and December 2025 to identify the characteristics of successful small businesses across the region. The findings for the survey come from 4,166 small businesses in 11 markets. From the commencement of the survey in 2009, we have surveyed over 50,000 small businesses across the region. These include Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam.
https://www.cpaaustralia.com.au
https://www.linkedin.com/school/cpaaustralia
https://twitter.com/cpaaustralia
https://www.facebook.com/cpaaustralia
https://www.instagram.com/cpaaustralia
Hashtag: #SmallBusiness #CPAAustralia #MalaysiaBusinesses
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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Morning Report live: Nicola Willis faces questions about fuel stocks, prices and taxes
April 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The finance minister says the country’s fuel supplies are stable, but diesel levels have dipped slightly since the last report.
While New Zealand’s jet fuel and petrol levels have risen slightly, diesel went down from 52.2 days to 51.5 in reserve. As of last Wednesday, 17.5 days’ worth of the diesel was on New Zealand shores, with the rest aboard ships en route.
The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE)’s latest data showed national fuel stocks were stable, with sufficient stock levels – for now.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis will speak to Morning Report shortly after 7.15am – listen live here.
‘Crunch’ on the way if war not resolved
Soaring diesel prices are forcing some farmers to change what they grow and how they grow it. Some are shifting to crops that use less fuel and have started cutting back on fertiliser, moves that could ultimately lower production and increase prices.
Federated Farmers arable chair David Birkett told Morning Report on Tuesday farmers were adjusting to the new reality for now, but if the war was not over and usual deliveries resumed by the end of the southern hemisphere winter, there would be a “crunch”.
“Initially supply was a big issue and we are still hearing isolated cases where farmers are running out, but in general the supplies are getting through, but they are certainly being delivered in smaller batches.
“The concern now, I guess, as a lot of farmers stored fuel on the farm, that storage has now been used and the full price impact is coming through now. So we’ll start to have an economic impact from now on.”
Farmers were considering switching to crops that use less fertiliser, he said, and using smaller tractors.
“The thing is here, I guess for farmers, is looking at what can they do to make sure that profitability doesn’t drop away. And that’ll be one of the two questions. One, does it reduce the amount of fuel that’s needed? And two, will it impact on the profitability at the end of the day as well?
“Because while some sectors are going well, other sectors are struggling with their profitability at the moment. Price and supply are obviously an issue… At what point do those stock levels become a real operational risk for what you can produce?”
Birkett said the timing of the shock was “very lucky”, with much of our crops already planted and the quiet winter period ahead.
“Our next peak demand will be springtime. And that’s probably our next area of concern is, what will the price be like come springtime? So we’re talking August. And what will the price be as well? … The next crunch period will be spring, and I would certainly hope that the war is finished by then. But yeah, no, I don’t think anyone’s holding their breath.”
The price of fertiliser in spring remained a big source of uncertainty.
“We know that the Australian prices of fertiliser have already gone up significantly, so that gives us a bit of an idea of where those fertiliser prices will probably get to. So yeah, both fuel and for us here in New Zealand are pretty linked, and they’re the two which we’re keeping a very close eye on.”
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Thailand’s OR Shifts Beyond Fuel as Southeast Asia’s EV Transition Gains Pace, Rolls Out 5-Year Investment Strategy
April 7, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Strong earnings, expanding EV infrastructure and a growing digital user base reflect OR’s ongoing transformation from traditional fuel retail to integrated mobility and lifestyle services — with OR positioning itself as a scalable platform for regional partnership across Asia.
To support that expansion, OR has committed 58,000 million baht (approximately USD 1.84 billion) under a five-year investment plan running from 2026 to 2030. The plan prioritizes mobility infrastructure development, lifestyle platform enhancement, EV charging network expansion, and innovation investment — with the aim of consolidating OR’s position as an integrated mobility and consumer ecosystem operator across the region.
OR’s existing infrastructure provides a significant base from which to execute that strategy. The company’s nationwide service station network currently serves 3.9 million users per day, one of the consumer touchpoint frequencies in Thailand, with a target to reach 5 million daily users by 2030. The network integrates fuel retail, EV charging under the EV Station PluZ brand, food and beverage, health and wellness, and lifestyle services. Café Amazon, OR’s coffee chain, operates more than 4,600 outlets in Thailand and international markets, contributing to sustained consumer traffic across the network. Most recently, OR announced a joint venture with Centara to develop budget hotels at PTT Stations, targeting 70 to 80 rooms per site alongside existing amenities — a move that extends the network’s role from daily convenience into overnight hospitality.
OR is expanding EV Station PluZ further in step with its existing fuel network as electric vehicle uptake accelerates across Southeast Asia. The move reflects both the region’s shifting policy landscape and growing infrastructure demand, with OR positioning the mobility transition as a long-term growth opportunity and a gateway for partnership-driven market entry across the region.
OR’s digital platform reinforces the physical network’s reach. The blueplus+ loyalty application has accumulated 9.3 million registered members, with a target of 14 million by 2030. Beyond driving repeat visits, the platform gives OR granular visibility into consumer behavior across its entire ecosystem — enabling personalized engagement, cross-selling across business lines, and new revenue streams that a purely physical network could not unlock. With membership scale still growing, OR sees the model as a strong foundation for data-led consumer engagement as it pursues regional expansion across Asia.
OR is also in discussions regarding cross-border expansion models that would allow regional dealers, investors and operators to access its ecosystem infrastructure. OR is positioning itself to potential partners not as a conventional energy retailer but as an integrated lifestyle and mobility platform with the operational scale and digital capabilities to support localized deployment across diverse Asian markets.
“Our strategy is simple: to integrate and create synergy through a scalable and sizable model. We’ve built a profitable digital-physical ecosystem and are now seeking strategic partners to unlock growth in Asia’s fast-moving mobility and consumer sectors.,” said M.L. Peekthong Thongyai, Chief Executive Officer of PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited.
www.pttor.com
Hashtag: #OR
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Government’s newest ministers sworn in after cabinet reshuffle
April 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government’s new newest ministers have been sworn in at Government House in Wellington.
Both first term National MPs, Cameron Brewer and Mike Butterick were made ministers outside of Cabinet.
Brewer, the MP for Upper Harbour, has been made minister for Commerce and Consumer Affairs and minister for Small Business and Manufacturing, as well as an associate Immigration minister.
He was most recently chairing the Finance and Expenditure committee, sometimes seen as a proving ground for potential future ministers.
This term, he had also been a member of the Justice committee, and the deputy chair of the Governance and Administration committee.
Butterick, meanwhile, has become minister for Land Information and associate Agriculture.
The Wairarapa MP spent some time as deputy chair of the Environment committee, was a member of the Education committee, and was most recently a member of the Primary Production committee.
Brewer and Butterick’s move into the Executive was part of last week’s reshuffle, which was prompted by the retirements of Judith Collins and Dr Shane Reti.
With Chris Penk and Penny Simmonds moving into Cabinet, it opened up two spots for ministers outside Cabinet.
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Business – Fuel disruption hits business confidence before supplies, EMA survey
April 7, 2026
Source: EMA Media Release
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New Research from ACES Institute Examines the True Cost of “Doing the Right Thing” in Business
April 7, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 April 2026 – The ACES Institute has officially released its latest comprehensive research publication titled “Doing Things Right, Doing the Right Things: The Scramble for the Soul of an Organisation.” The study provides a rigorous analysis of the modern corporate dilemma between operational efficiency and ethical conviction, introducing a leadership framework designed to help global organizations navigate increasingly fragmented stakeholder expectations.
The research, authored by Research Strategist Ager Freddy, Senior Researcher Timothy Benson, and ACES Institute President Dr. Shanggari Balakrishnan, argues that the phrase “doing the right thing” is frequently invoked in business discourse as a universal moral ideal, yet it is rarely examined through the lens of operational cost and strategic trade-offs. The study identifies that what is considered “right” varies significantly depending on the stakeholder ranging from regulatory compliance for governments and governance standards for investors to fair wages for employees and responsible resource use for environmental advocates.
The 4Cs Framework and Institutional Resilience
Central to the publication is the introduction of the 4Cs leadership framework: Creativity, Conscientiousness, Constancy, and Collaboration. According to the ACES Institute, these four pillars are essential for embedding ethical considerations directly into an organization’s product design, engineering processes, and corporate culture. The researchers suggest that by moving beyond surface-level corporate social responsibility and toward an institutionalized philosophy, companies can build a foundation for long-term differentiation and resilience.
The study acknowledges that this values-driven approach often necessitates difficult decisions that may carry significant short-term costs. Organizations pursuing deep sustainability or ethical strategies may face higher production expenses, skepticism from traditional market analysts, and resistance from consumers who express support for sustainability in theory but remain sensitive to price in practice. Furthermore, the research explores how global economic and political dynamics, such as shifting regulations and differing sustainability standards across international markets, complicate the efforts of leaders to maintain a consistent ethical stance.
Case Study Analysis: Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd.
To provide empirical evidence for these findings, the report examines the multi-decade journey of Letright Industrial Corp., Ltd., a manufacturer of premium outdoor living products. Under the leadership of founder and CEO Ren Li, the company made a pivotal decision in the early 2000s to abandon wood then the dominant material in the industry in favor of recyclable materials such as aluminum. This decision was driven by personal conviction regarding environmental impact rather than immediate market demand or regulatory requirements.
The case study illustrates the “Constancy” pillar of the ACES framework, noting that the move initially triggered significant resistance. During this period, customers continued to prefer traditional materials, employees questioned the strategic shift, and management warned of the financial consequences of declining orders. However, the research highlights that by persisting through this uncertainty, Letright successfully transitioned from an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to an original design manufacturer (ODM). This shift allowed the company to build its own intellectual property, eventually leading to the development of the Ombra solar smart pergola, which integrates photovoltaic technology for renewable energy generation.
Executive Perspective on Global Leadership
“Organisations today operate in a landscape where expectations rarely align,” stated the authors of the study. “What appears responsible to one group may be viewed as inadequate or even harmful by another. Ultimately, ethical leadership does not mean achieving universal approval or avoiding difficult decisions. Instead, it requires organisations to define their own principles and align strategy, operations, and innovation around those values.”
The publication concludes that while “doing the right things” does not guarantee universal agreement, organizations that clearly define their values and consistently act on them are statistically more likely to build lasting relevance and resilience in an increasingly complex business environment. This research forms a key part of the ACES Institute’s ongoing mission to examine the intersection of leadership, sustainability, and responsible corporate transformation across global industries.
Hashtag: #ACESInstitute #LetrightIndustrial
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‘Never have I felt so dependent on … feelings of one administration’: Nicola Willis on Trump and Iran
April 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The finance minister says she has “never felt so dependent on the actions and feelings of one administration and its leaders”, as concerns grow about the fuel shock triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran.
Few ships carrying stock have been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since Iran effectively closed it just over a month ago, in retaliation for the attacks. That has triggered a global spike in prices at the pump, and New Zealand – wholly dependent on importing refined fuels – has not been spared.
At the weekend, US President Donald Trump issued an expletive-laden threat at Iran, telling it to “open the F*****’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell” or its civilian infrastructure would be attacked. He followed that up on Monday (US time) with a claim the “entire country can be taken out in one night”.
The comments come as Foreign Minister Winston Peters heads to the US to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Asked about Trump’s comments on Tuesday morning, Nicola Willis first was diplomatic.
“We actually want to see all parties acting with restraint, moving toward a negotiated solution so the crisis can end,” she told Morning Report.
“And it’s simply the fact that the longer the conflict goes on, the more severe the impact. And once again, we call on the US, Iran, all actors in this conflict to uphold international law.”
Asked again, she replied:
“Well, I have reflected that never have I felt so dependent on the actions and feelings of one administration and its leaders as New Zealand is right now. And I see the pain that so many New Zealanders are experiencing as a result of this fuel shock, and I wish for it to end.
“And the sad reality is that it’s not in New Zealand’s hands that lies in the hands of countries very far away.”
Steady as she goes
Willis was resisting the temptation to cut fuel taxes and road user charges (RUC) as prices spiked – particularly for diesel – saying it would make no sense to encourage fuel consumption at the same time as calling for restraint.
According to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s (MBIE) latest data national fuel stocks are stable, with sufficient stock levels – for now.
Diesel levels have dipped slightly since the last report, while jet fuel and petrol levels have risen slightly. There is now just 17.5 days’ worth of diesel in the country, with more on ships headed this way – 12 outside our exclusive economic zone and four inside.
“We haven’t had any reports of any issues with those shipments that are in international waters,” Willis told Morning Report. “We would expect to get reporting from fuel importing companies if they were seeing any issues with those. They seem to be safely on their way.”
Gaspy figures show diesel is now more expensive than 91 at more than $3.70 a litre, while its users also have to pay RUC.
“That price is really, really tough on many, many businesses in our economy, and also individuals and families who use diesel,” Wilis said. “We’re used to seeing diesel at the pump cheaper than ’91. And of course, what’s happened internationally is that diesel is the most disrupted fuel, both in terms of getting the refined products, but also in terms of the cost escalations that we’ve seen internationally. It’s very much an international phenomenon.
“What we’ve said is that in the first instance, we don’t want to remove fuel tax or road user charges as a measure because it’s such a broad and blunt instrument, particularly if we could be moving into a phase where we’re calling for demand restraint. It doesn’t make sense to also be reducing the price of fuel if you’re calling for demand restraint.
“And we’re conscious, look, we are in a huge amount of debt as a country. We are running a significant deficit already. We need to be financially responsible, which is why we’ve opted for that targeted relief, targeted at low-income families who are really, really up against us.”
Willis said there were no signs of price gouging, whether by petrol suppliers or retailers affected by fuel price increases, but it was being monitored.
“[Removing RUC] would do nothing to the price of diesel at the pump. I think that’s an important thing for people to remember – that price you’re paying at the pump is just the price of diesel.”
Taking RUC off then applying it again when prices dropped would risk inflation, Willis said.
“I wish as much as anyone else that this conflict occurring in the Middle East wasn’t happening in a way that’s creating so much pain for New Zealanders. But there is a price to be paid for everything. And we really have a choice about short-term pain or long-term deeper pain.
“And we saw after Covid, when we let loose the rule book and spinned up a storm, actually, that results in higher inflation in the medium term, big amounts of debt and it’s a hard thing to dig a country out of.”
She said fuel importers had had success in securing refined fuels from outside the Middle East, and extra storage should be ready at Marsden Point by the end of May.
‘Crunch’ on the way if war not resolved
Soaring diesel prices are forcing some farmers to change what they grow and how they grow it. Some are shifting to crops that use less fuel and have started cutting back on fertiliser, moves that could ultimately lower production and increase prices.
Federated Farmers arable chair David Birkett told Morning Report on Tuesday farmers were adjusting to the new reality for now, but if the war was not over and usual deliveries resumed by the end of the southern hemisphere winter, there would be a “crunch”.
“Initially supply was a big issue and we are still hearing isolated cases where farmers are running out, but in general the supplies are getting through, but they are certainly being delivered in smaller batches.
“The concern now, I guess, as a lot of farmers stored fuel on the farm, that storage has now been used and the full price impact is coming through now. So we’ll start to have an economic impact from now on.”
Farmers were considering switching to crops that use less fertiliser, he said, and using smaller tractors.
“The thing is here, I guess for farmers, is looking at what can they do to make sure that profitability doesn’t drop away. And that’ll be one of the two questions. One, does it reduce the amount of fuel that’s needed? And two, will it impact on the profitability at the end of the day as well?
“Because while some sectors are going well, other sectors are struggling with their profitability at the moment. Price and supply are obviously an issue… At what point do those stock levels become a real operational risk for what you can produce?”
Birkett said the timing of the shock was “very lucky”, with much of our crops already planted and the quiet winter period ahead.
“Our next peak demand will be springtime. And that’s probably our next area of concern is, what will the price be like come springtime? So we’re talking August. And what will the price be as well? … The next crunch period will be spring, and I would certainly hope that the war is finished by then. But yeah, no, I don’t think anyone’s holding their breath.”
The price of fertiliser in spring remained a big source of uncertainty.
“We know that the Australian prices of fertiliser have already gone up significantly, so that gives us a bit of an idea of where those fertiliser prices will probably get to. So yeah, both fuel and for us here in New Zealand are pretty linked, and they’re the two which we’re keeping a very close eye on.”
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Commerce Commission concerned over carpet company merger, delays decision
April 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
- Commerce Commission to issue detailed concerns about Bremworth takeover
- Takeover would join Bremworth with rival Godfrey Hirst
- Regulator previously said not convinced deal would not “substantially lessen” competition
- Decision pushed out until end of May
A proposed merger of the country’s top two carpet makers is faces another hurdle after the Commerce Commission said there were competition issues it needed to investigate further.
The regulator said at the end of last year that it was not convinced that a takeover of Bremworth Carpets by US based Mohawk Industries, which owns Godfrey Hirst and Feltex, would not reduce competition.
It was due to make a decision at the end of last week, but signalled at the last minute that it would issue a “Statement of Unresolved Issues”, a detailed rundown of its concerns about the effect the merger would have on carpet making and retailing in New Zealand.
Among the Commission’s previously mentioned concerns were the impact on competition by having the two leading domestic carpet makers and suppliers owned by the same company, the impact on prices, whether there was sufficient competition from other manufacturers or importers, and effect on customers.
It said the statement did not imply that it would either to approve or decline the proposed takeover.
The Commission has extended the deadline for a decision to 29 May.
Bremworth said it would look to have the 1 July deadline for the takeover extended, but that also to shorten the overall timetable for the deal, assuming it is approved by the regulator.
In February, Bremworth warned its earnings were being further hit by tough trading conditions, which could reduce the payout for shareholders if the takeover offer goes ahead.
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Subscription-based food suppliers struggling with rising fuel costs
April 7, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Artisan food producers and speciality food suppliers have expressed their concern about how growing fuel prices will affect their online businesses.
Among those affected is Wonky Box, a delivery service that supplies customers with local produce with imperfections that don’t meet the standards of big supermarket chains.
One of the owners, Angus Simms, described the pressure they’re facing as a “double-edged sword”.
“So we obviously source in and work with producers who work around the country, who are sending products to us. These producers are under significant pressure, especially our growers who rely on diesel and fuel to get product out to consumers.
“At the same time, we’re also in the business of getting our products to our customers doorsteps, so I suppose [there is] the home delivery element as well,” he said.
Simms said that his business is subscription based, meaning their customers expect a set price.
“We can’t chop and change weekly like most fuel variable rates do at the moment. So, it’s going to be a tricky for us to manage, but right now we haven’t decided to make any changes,” he said.
Meanwhile, co-owner of Cranberries Westland, Kate Buckley, said fuel prices was a big topic of conversation between her and other artisan producers recently at The Christchurch Food Show.
“For a lot of us, the online business is a really important part of our business model and of course fuel costs and selling online is going to be a challenge, so we’re just going to have to roll with it and see what happens,” she said.
Kevin Jenkins, founder of artisan cheese subscription service, The Cheese Wheel, said they’ve so far been shouldering the extra costs.
“We’ve tried really, really hard to look for savings within the firm, so it’s a bit tough, but we’re more concerned about the cheesemakers really.”
Jenkins said they sell cheeses that are not available at big retailers, so he was hopeful that subscribers would continue to support small artisans.
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