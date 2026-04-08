Hunters on target at police, DOC forest checkpoint

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 08 April 2026

Easter is often seen as the traditional start of the hunting season, and this year the long weekend coincided with The Roar – when stags become vocal and aggressive in search of breeding opportunities.

The two authorities have various responsibilities to manage hunting and hunters – for police it’s firearms licences, and for DOC it’s ensuring hunters have valid permits to enjoy their sport on DOC-managed land.

Staff from both agencies collaborated on a compliance operation held across two days before Easter, at Aorangi Forest Park in Wairarapa.

DOC Investigations Officer Neal Phillips was one of two DOC staff involved – and says officers from both agencies were pleased by the positive and friendly engagement with hunters, and the fact they all had the relevant paperwork.

“DOC recently switched to an online hunting permit system, and the 10 hunters we spoke to said they appreciated how simple the DOC permit system is – and how a permit now lasts for 12 months,” Neal says.

“We only had positive feedback from the hunters about having us there to check the permits, firearms, and the safety of themselves from other hunters who may not be as safety conscious as themselves.

“Many of the hunters had not ever been checked before so they gave great feedback to police and DOC for being there – they were very thankful.”

Inspector Dave Martin, NZ Police Rural Policing Manager, says the engagement with hunters at Aorangi was positive.

“Our Aorangi Forest Park operation is very encouraging from a compliance perspective. The hunters spoken to were doing the right thing, and that’s really pleasing.

“Police want to remind hunters to remain vigilant regarding the presence of other hunters during the roar and that everyone who goes hunting comes home safely.

“Our message to hunters during the Roar is take a little extra time to positively identify your target, and if you are not sure, don’t shoot.”

Since 2017, up to 33,000 people will apply for a DOC hunting permit and go hunting on DOC-managed land – and up to 3,000 of those will be for the Aorangi Forest Park.

Hunters are also reminded to clean gear before heading out to stop the spread of weeds, and report to DOC weeds like heather and gorse that are getting established in the remote backcountry.

NATURE LOOKS DIFFERENT FROM HERE Nature isn’t scenery. Nature is a society that we rely on for everything, every day. It’s behind our identity and our way of life.

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