‘Damaging, potentially life-threatening’ Cyclone Vaianu increasingly likely to hit NZ

Source: Radio New Zealand

Niwa Weather screenshot

Forecasters are warning that Cyclone Vaianu is increasingly likely to hit the country this weekend.

MetService says the incoming Tropical Cyclone Vaianu could bring life-threatening winds to the North Island on Sunday.

Meterologist Alanna Burrows says the cyclone – currently south of Fiji – is category three, and has winds up to 130km/h at its centre.

Burrows says forecasters are very concerned about it because it has the potential of bringing “damaging, potentially life-threatening winds, heavy rain and hazardous coastal conditions”.

The system might have a severe impact on parts of the North Island – including power outages, falling trees, slips, road closures, and isolated communities.

Burrows said it’s too soon to put a figure on the wind speeds and rainfall amount.

MetService is looking into issuing widespread wind watches later on Wednesday – with some areas likely to be upgraded to orange or red warnings as the system approaches.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research, NIWA, says its modelling also indicates that the cyclone will most likely reach the North Island on Sunday.

When it nears New Zealand, the heaviest rain is expected across the north and east of the North Island. The areas that will be impacted and the intensity of those impacts will be heavily dependent on the path that TC Vaianu takes as it approaches New Zealand, MetService says.

MetService

MetService meteorologist John Law says “a very close eye” is being kept on the system.

“The exact path and intensity of the storm as it heads towards us in New Zealand is yet to be determined, however, it does look like we will be seeing some impacts from this system during the weekend.”

Cyclone Maila now at Category 5 strength

Another cyclone is also active in the Pacific.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Maila has been upgraded to a Category 5 system today, with winds near the centre of 215km/h and wind gusts up to 295km/h.

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology said Maila, currently located in the Solomon Sea, will move towards the Far North Queensland coast over the weekend.

Meanwhile, MetService has orange heavy rain warnings in place on Wednesday in Tasman northwest of Motueka and Bay of Plenty west of Whakatāne.

The warning for Tasman is in place until 8am, and until 9pm for Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua.

Tauranga City Council is urging any residents in the region to evacuate if they are worried about possible landslides.

There’s also a heavy rain watch for Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupō until 6pm today. At the top of the South Island, the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the Rai Valley, are also in for heavy rain until 10am today.

Ata mārie Rain for the most parts of the North Island, with some heavy falls, especially in Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui and Taupo and the Bay of Plenty. In the South Island, the watch includes the Richmond and Bryant ranges, including the… pic.twitter.com/JAwEaCc99H — MetService NZ (@MetService) April 7, 2026

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand