Fossil fuel companies on notice for price gouging

Source: Green Party

The Green Party is calling on petrol companies to act quickly following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire that has caused the price of fuel to drop.

“Fuel companies moved quickly to increase their prices at the start of the conflict. With prices falling off the back of the ceasefire, they need to come down just as fast,” says Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“New Zealanders watch petrol prices jump up overnight when global oil prices spike, but when they fall, it always seems to take weeks for that to show up at the pump.”

“Isn’t it interesting that while regular people watch their cost of living rise, major corporations never seem to feel the pinch?”

“The Government can ensure New Zealanders are not paying inflated prices while fuel companies pocket the difference.”

“The Commerce Commission should keep closely monitoring fuel margins, and they need to be ready to use their powers under the Fuel Industry Act if we don’t see retail prices coming down.”

“If companies are not passing on lower costs in a timely way, it confirms the market is not working for New Zealanders, and the government needs to step in.”

“This is why the Green Party proposed a windfall profits tax as part of our fossil fuel crisis relief package.

“While immediate cost of living pressure like this is immediately necessary, we’re also crystal clear that the more we continue to be reliant on the conscience of fossil fuel corporations, the more our country remains vulnerable.”

“The only real, sustainable solution is clean, green, abundant, home-grown renewable energy powering our country and our economy,” says Swarbrick.

MIL OSI