Dunedin motorway reopens after being blocked by digger

Source: Radio New Zealand

NZTA / Waka Kotahi

The Southern Motorway at Burnside in Dunedin has reopened hours after it was blocked by a digger that fell off a truck.

Police were called to the crash on SH1 south of Morningside Road about 10.40am on Wednesday.

Tmotorway was blocked in both directions while the digger was uplifted, and it re-opened around 1.40pm.

Police said enquiries into the incident were still going and they called for anyone with any revelant information to get in touch.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand