Weather: Orange heavy rain warning for Northland, MetService monitoring tropical cyclone Vaianu

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nick Monro

Northland is expected to be pelted with heavy rain as a subtropical low approaches the upper North Island and makes its way south.

Forecasters were expecting the low to reach the far north of the North Island overnight on Monday and then move southwards on Tuesday, reaching the northern South Island by Wednesday evening.

MetService had issued an orange heavy rain warning for Northland from 10pm on Monday, running into Tuesday. A strong wind watch is in force until 5pm.

The forecaster warned up to 120 mm of rain could fall, especially in the north and east. Peaks rates of 25 to 40 mm/h were possible during thunderstorms and localised downpours on Tuesday morning.

It cautioned of surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Auckland, north of Papakura, and Great Barrier Island; Coromandel Peninsula; Bay of Plenty, west of Whakatane, including Rotorua; Bay of Plenty about and east of Whakatane; and Tasman, northwest of Motueka. MetSrvice warned there was a moderate to high risk watches in those areas would be upgraded to warnings.

Meanwhile, a tropical cyclone could potentially head towards New Zealand within the next week.

Two tropical cyclones are hovering over the South Pacific – Cyclone Maila in the Solomon Sea and Cyclone Vaianu to the east of Vanuatu.

MetService forecaster Louis Fernando said the Category 2 Cyclone Vaianu looked like it would intensify to a Category 3.

“Some of the models are indicating that perhaps towards the weekend the remnants at least of the cyclone could affect parts of the North Island.”

Northland experienced heavy rains and flooding at the end of March and some parts are still recovering from the deluge.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand