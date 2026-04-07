Is it safe to eat cold leftovers?

By
MIL OSI
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Food poisoning is caused by eating food contaminated with pathogenic bacteria, fungi or viruses.

Although most people know that it can result from poorly cooked foods or risky food preparation habits, improperly stored leftovers are also a key cause. It’s therefore extremely important you take care when storing leftovers to avoid harming your health.

Here’s my advice as a microbiologist for staying safe when eating your favourite cold leftovers.

If cooked rice needs to be saved, it should be covered once cooked, cooled quickly, then refrigerated for no more than 24 hours.

Kelly Gibney

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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